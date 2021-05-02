Company watch: Flutter mulls a punt on spinning out part of its US FanDuel business

Flutter may not have decided whether to spin out part of its US FanDuel business yet, but the gambling giant has a clear sense of what it would do with the proceeds if it did push the button on the plan.

The Dublin-headquartered owner of Paddy Power-Betfair last month confirmed it was weighing up the possibility of listing a small shareholding of its US FanDuel business.

Announcing its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, it...