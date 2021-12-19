Company Watch: DCC’s US expansion continues after record $610m deal to acquire Almo
The eye-watering purchase of the US electronics company is just the latest example of DCC’s longstanding fondness for big-ticket acquisitions
Acquisitions have always been a standout feature of the DCC business model. It’s part of the company’s DNA, you might say. Even through a once-in-a-century pandemic, the company has continued to invest in acquisitions, spending more than €1 billion snapping up new businesses over the past 18 months.
This included the €80 million acquisition of Wörner, a German medical supplies business, and a €125 million deal for United Propane Gas (UPG), a...
