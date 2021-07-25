Company watch: Bord na Móna chief sees the semi-state as ‘green unicorn’ with its €1.25 billion valuation

There’s an air of change around the head offices of Bord Na Móna in Newbridge, Co Kildare. Tom Donnellan, the chief executive, cuts a relaxed figure as he chats through the 2020 financials of the semi-state company.

And well he might relax after an impressive year. After three years of hefty losses linked to the closure of the two-peat fired power plants in the midlands, the ending of peat harvesting after almost...