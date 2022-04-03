Company watch: Bookings boost for Hostelworld but Ukraine war casts a shadow

Bookings at Hostelworld have recovered to around 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, but rising fuel prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine could lead to a fall off later this year, its chief executive has said.

In its annual results, the Dublin-headquartered online travel agent said it had experienced a “consistent recovery in weekly net bookings and revenues” in the 12 weeks to March 27.

It added that the current trends “are encouraging and...