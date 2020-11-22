Company behind Sugru glue slashes costs as revenues drop

The company behind Sugru, a mouldable glue invented by Irish entrepreneur Jane Ní Dhulchaointigh, had to slash its costs as its revenues dropped in 2019 and it expects to suffer even more losses in 2020.

It is the latest round of turbulence for the company since it was sold to Tesa, a German toy company, in 2018. The sale price of £7.6 million represented a 90 per cent loss for Sugru’s original investors.

Accounts for London-based...