Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Company behind Sugru glue slashes costs as revenues drop

Further losses for the beleaguered firm are expected for 2020 as well

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
22nd November, 2020
Jane Ní Dhulchaointigh founded Sugru in 2004 with James Carrigan and Roger Ashby

The company behind Sugru, a mouldable glue invented by Irish entrepreneur Jane Ní Dhulchaointigh, had to slash its costs as its revenues dropped in 2019 and it expects to suffer even more losses in 2020.

It is the latest round of turbulence for the company since it was sold to Tesa, a German toy company, in 2018. The sale price of £7.6 million represented a 90 per cent loss for Sugru’s original investors.

Accounts for London-based...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hibernia Reit boss believes future offices will be ‘campus style’

Kevin Nowlan sees future office developments as being occupied by a number of tenants, with large convertible spaces as well as gyms, food outlets and even bars

Ian Guider | 3 hours ago

Sale of solar energy firm delivers big return to Hostelworld founder and Tayto owner

Power Capital Renewable Energy is being bought by Paris-based Omnes Capital for about €15 million plus a potential future earn-out

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago

Dingle Distillery investors rue Revenue decision on tax relief

The tax authority has ruled that the EIIS scheme run by the company is not eligible for relief

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago