Sunday July 12, 2020
Comer companies’ profits top €200 million

Majority of multimillion-euro profits reported by property developers Luke and Brian Comer are from revaluations of investment properties

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
12th July, 2020
Brian and Luke Comer, whose Irish portfolio is worth €2bn. Picture: Newscast

Companies connected to Luke and Brian Comer, two of Ireland’s richest property developers, recorded hundreds of millions of euro in profit last year.

New accounts published by firms owned by the multimillionaire Comer family showed collective profits in excess of €200 million in 2019. All firms in question are ultimately controlled by Redrok Limited, a firm based in the British Virgin Islands.

The Business Post understands the majority of multimillion-euro profits are connected to...

