Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Collison brothers lend backing to drone start-up Manna Aero

The billionaire siblings, who are behind the Stripe payments system, have invested in the start-up founded by Bobby Healy

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
17th January, 2021
Collison brothers lend backing to drone start-up Manna Aero
The only thing better than an endorsement from a fellow founder is an endorsement from the biggest fellow founders on the planet right now: Thanks to John and Patrick Collison for your investment in @MannaAero – means a lot,” Healy tweeted

The billionaire Collison brothers have backed Irish drone delivery start-up Manna Aero, according to its founder Bobby Healy.

The start-up has been trialling its service in Oranmore, Co Galway, in recent months and has applied for a licence to operate under new EU drone regulations, which came into force last month.

Manna was the first company to apply to the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) for such a licence which would give it access to all...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Last week, Dropbox announced it was cutting its workforce by 11 per cent

Fall in share-related payments to staff at Dropbox’s Irish office

Companies Barry J Whyte 17 hours ago
Aryzta has pinned its turnaround plan on exiting the US, which accounts for about 40 per cent of revenues

Aryzta needs cash buffer against risky US sell-off, warn brokers

Companies Ian Guider 17 hours ago
GE uses the Irish company to manage several billion in assets, the most recently filed set of accounts shows

General Electric moves $710m into Irish division

Companies Barry J Whyte 17 hours ago
John Donohoe, founder of Carne Group: ‘we have a long horizon’

Asset management tech provider to hire hundreds after €100m fundraising

Companies Ian Guider 17 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1