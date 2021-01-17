Collison brothers lend backing to drone start-up Manna Aero

The billionaire Collison brothers have backed Irish drone delivery start-up Manna Aero, according to its founder Bobby Healy.

The start-up has been trialling its service in Oranmore, Co Galway, in recent months and has applied for a licence to operate under new EU drone regulations, which came into force last month.

Manna was the first company to apply to the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) for such a licence which would give it access to all...