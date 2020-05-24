Sunday May 24, 2020
Collins and the Cahersiveen controversy

The furore over the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Skellig Star direct provision centre in Co Kerry is just the latest in a series of difficulties experienced by Paul Collins, the businessman behind the enterprise

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
24th May, 2020
3
Paul Collins at the Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre in Cahersiveen where there has been an outbreak of Covid-19. Picture: Alan Landers

Three weeks ago, Paul Collins was still hoping that the public could see past the headlines to the positive work that he felt his company, Remcoll Capital, was doing in direct provision.

He was annoyed about the way it was perceived, he told the Business Post at the time.

While he couldn’t get into any specifics or particulars “because of duty of care to residents”, he claimed that “really all that’s going on there is...

