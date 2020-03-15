Co-working offices eerily quiet as staff stay home

The spread of the Covid-19 virus placed a sizeable burden on businesses last week, including those offering others office space from which to work.
The Tara Building in the heart of Dublin city centre provides co-working and office space for entrepreneurs, small businesses and creatives to rent.
On Friday morning, about five of its 120 members were at their desks.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team