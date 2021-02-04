Subscribe Today
Co-founder of Nephin Whiskey steps down amid boardroom battle

Resignation confirmed in filing to the Companies Registration Office

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
4th February, 2021
Mark Quick, one of the co-founders of Nephin Whiskey, has stepped down

Mark Quick, one of the co-founders of Nephin Whiskey, has stepped down as a director after a boardroom battle.

Quick’s resignation was confirmed by way of a filing to the Companies Registration Office, which references Wednesday, February 3, as the date of the filing.

As the Business Post has reported in recent weeks, Nephin has been embroiled in a dispute between its co-founders, with Quick on one side and Paul and Jude Davis...

