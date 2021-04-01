CMC Coal’s revenues hit 18-year low after strike at Colombian mine

Revenues at CMC Coal, the Irish-registered distributor for coal from Colombia’s controversial Cerrejón mine, have fallen to the lowest level in the company’s 18 years of operation.

The drop-off comes after workers at the Cerrejón mine – the subject of a series of human rights complaints – staged a three-month strike in protest against working conditions and staff cuts.

CMC recorded revenues of under $700 million (€596 million)...