CMC Coal’s revenues hit 18-year low after strike at Colombian mine

Revenues at the Irish distributor for coal from Colombia’s Cerrejón mine have fallen below $1 billion for the first time since the company filed end-of-year accounts

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st April, 2021
Just 16 per cent of CMC’s deliveries went to the EU last year, the accounts showed, amid the growth of the renewable energy industry in Europe

Revenues at CMC Coal, the Irish-registered distributor for coal from Colombia’s controversial Cerrejón mine, have fallen to the lowest level in the company’s 18 years of operation.

The drop-off comes after workers at the Cerrejón mine – the subject of a series of human rights complaints – staged a three-month strike in protest against working conditions and staff cuts.

CMC recorded revenues of under $700 million (€596 million)...

