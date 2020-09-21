Close to 1,000 Bank of Ireland staff apply for voluntary redundancy

About 1,000 Bank of Ireland staff have applied for voluntary redundancy as part of the lender’s plans to axe 1,400 jobs.

The bank has set a deadline of next week for staff to apply for the voluntary redundancy package, which has been open to all of its workers.

The severance scheme was announced in early August after the bank said it wanted to bring its workforce down from about 10,400 to under 9,000. It has...