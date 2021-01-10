Clinics claim ‘Zoom Boom’ in cosmetic surgery treatments
Clinics report increases in expensive plastic surgery such as tummy tucks and nose jobs as well as liposuction and Botox injections
Irish cosmetic surgery clinics are citing a “Zoom boom” as one of the reasons behind a reported rise in people undergoing expensive plastic surgery treatments during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ailish Kelly, founder of the well-known Avoca Clinic in Wicklow, which shut during the first lockdown in March, told the Business Post that she was “shocked by the flood of patients” seeking treatments once the clinic reopened in the summer.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Boardroom drama at Mayo distillery as co-founders fall out
Nephin Irish Whiskey’s agm has been postponed as a result of the dispute between Mark Quick and his fellow shareholders Paul and Jude Davis
McEnroy set to buy back stake in Paraguayan bank
The Irish financier sold the $20m stake in Sudameris over the last two years
Stocking up in 2021: the picks to watch this year
From beleaguered Datalex to booming Kerry Group, keep an eye on these companies’ market performances in the coming year
Donegal gold find adds shine to Arkle Resource’s reputation
Find comes weeks after discovery of another promising vein in south-east Mine River project