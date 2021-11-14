Subscribe Today
Clevernet set to expand after signing two landlord deals

The Irish start-up’s energy-saving technology will now be used by Henderson Park and Land Securities, two British property giants

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
14th November, 2021
Shane Deasy, founder of Clevernet: ‘We’re looking at how we can help building owners run their buildings more efficiently.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Clevernet, the Irish technology start-up, is looking to treble the office space in which its energy-saving technology is deployed next year after landing contracts with two of Europe’s largest institutional landlords.

The firm, founded by Shane Deasy, who previously co-founded Bitbuzz, a wifi network operator, has signed deals with Henderson Park and Land Securities, two British property giants.

The contracts will result in Clevernet’s technology being deployed across their offices to more efficiently...

