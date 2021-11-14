Clevernet set to expand after signing two landlord deals

Clevernet, the Irish technology start-up, is looking to treble the office space in which its energy-saving technology is deployed next year after landing contracts with two of Europe’s largest institutional landlords.

The firm, founded by Shane Deasy, who previously co-founded Bitbuzz, a wifi network operator, has signed deals with Henderson Park and Land Securities, two British property giants.

The contracts will result in Clevernet’s technology being deployed across their offices to more efficiently...