Clearco aims to invest €100m in Irish e-commerce and digital-first businesses

Clearco, the world’s largest provider of revenue-based funding to companies, plans to invest €100 million in Irish businesses over the coming years. The Toronto-based company said it will expand its services and products here and aims to invest in “digital-first” Irish businesses, primarily in the e-commerce, software as a service (SaaS) and financial services space.

As part of its expansion in the Irish market, Clearco will also significantly grow its presence...