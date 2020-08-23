Clanwilliam ring-fences €100m for possible dividend payout

Clanwilliam Investments Ireland, an investment firm run by Irish entrepreneur Howard Beggs, has pulled €100 million from its balance sheet to “increase its distributable reserves” ahead of a possible dividend payment.
The financial restructuring comes as Greg Lindberg, one of the company’s most high profile shareholders, was sentenced last week to seven years in prison over charges related to public corruption and bribery.
Lindberg’s charges are entirely unconnected to Clanwilliam and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team