Sunday August 23, 2020
Clanwilliam ring-fences €100m for possible dividend payout

Move follows the conviction of high-profile US shareholder Greg Lindberg on corruption charges

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
23rd August, 2020
Clanwilliam was founded by Howard Beggs after Lindberg’s Eli Global invested a reported €45 million in Beggs’s Helix Health in 2014,

Clanwilliam Investments Ireland, an investment firm run by Irish entrepreneur Howard Beggs, has pulled €100 million from its balance sheet to “increase its distributable reserves” ahead of a possible dividend payment.

The financial restructuring comes as Greg Lindberg, one of the company’s most high profile shareholders, was sentenced last week to seven years in prison over charges related to public corruption and bribery.

Lindberg’s charges are entirely unconnected to Clanwilliam and...

