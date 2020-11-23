Claims of ‘unsustainable’ debt disputed as Broderick’s battle returns to in court

The dispute over the future of Broderick’s confectionery business has returned to the High Court, with further claims and counterclaims over the solvency of the business.
While one financial expert alleged there is €13 million worth of “unsustainable” debt on the company’s balance sheet, another said there is no creditor threat to the company that would require the protection of examinership.
Supported by his family, director and shareholder Barry...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team