Chuck Feeney’s Atlantic Philanthropies goes for broke

Chuck Feeney will soon accomplish his life’s work. After years of sustained effort, he will finally go bust later this year.

The former billionaire’s Atlantic Philanthropies has been winding down since 2017, but its accounts are set to hit zero in September – bringing an end to almost four decades and $8 billion-worth of giving.

Christopher Oechsli, the charity’s chief executive, met with the financial officer last week and laughed at the realisation...