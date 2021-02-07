China Mobile is favourite to buy Digicel Pacific

China Mobile is emerging as the favourite to purchase the Pacific operations of the Denis O’Brien-owned telecoms company Digicel.

Digicel, which operates in more than 30 countries across the Caribbean and the Pacific, confirmed in late December that it had received a number of unsolicited takeover approaches. Australian media highlighted Huawei and the equipment company ZTE as potential buyers of the business; however, it has been reported that China Mobile, one of the...