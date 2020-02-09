Sunday February 9, 2020
Chill takes a moment to relax into a consolidating market

Insurance firm has hired investment bank KBW as an adviser as it explores acquisition possibilities with a view to growing its business

9th February, 2020
Padraig Lynch, co-owner of Chill Insurance

Chill Insurance has hired London-based investment bank KBW as an adviser as it considers how best to take advantage of the major consolidation happening in the brokerage market.

When contacted, Padraig Lynch, who owns the business with his brother Seamus, rejected market speculation that Chill is itself subject to a sales process, but said it was pursuing several acquisition prospects to grow its business.

“Our ambitions on acquisitions are high, so we are raising some...

