Chill takes a moment to relax into a consolidating market

Chill Insurance has hired London-based investment bank KBW as an adviser as it considers how best to take advantage of the major consolidation happening in the brokerage market.

When contacted, Padraig Lynch, who owns the business with his brother Seamus, rejected market speculation that Chill is itself subject to a sales process, but said it was pursuing several acquisition prospects to grow its business.

“Our ambitions on acquisitions are high, so we are raising some...