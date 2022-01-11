Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Checkout cameras in Boots and Tesco criticised by civil rights groups

The front-facing cameras pose clear risks to privacy and could be used for facial recognition, according to UK-based Big Brother Watch

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
11th January, 2022
Checkout cameras in Boots and Tesco criticised by civil rights groups
The camera technology is widely used in Britain and has recently been rolled out in and above self-service checkout units in Tesco express shops and four Boots stores in Ireland.

Front-facing cameras on and in checkout units in Ireland are “geared up for the possibility of facial recognition” according to Big Brother Watch, the British civil rights organisation.

The camera technology is widely used in Britain and has recently been rolled out in and above self-service checkout units in Tesco express shops and four Boots stores in Ireland.

The technology comes with risks that should not be ignored, according to Silkie Carlo, the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ronan Farrell, Winelab founder, said he wants to demonstrate that using cryptocurrency for payment, rather than merely a means of storing value, is doable and worthwhile in Ireland.

Irish drinks company begins accepting cryptocurrency

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Kelkin told the the scheme was wound up to provide “greater certainty to the beneficiaries of the pension scheme”.

Valeo-owned Kelkin paid €1.5 million to close defined benefit pension scheme

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Deirdre and Helen O’Neill, founders of Hertility Health, which sells an at-home blood test to measure hormone levels, including those related to fertility, will begin to offer the product to Irish customers in May. Picture: Daniel Lynch

British-based hormone testing firm to launch in Ireland this year

Companies Catherine Sanz
The planetary crisis means companies across the EU will now have to report on their environmental impacts. Picture: Getty

John Walsh: Change is coming but business far from ready for its challenges or opportunities

Companies John Walsh

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1