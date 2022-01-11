Checkout cameras in Boots and Tesco criticised by civil rights groups
The front-facing cameras pose clear risks to privacy and could be used for facial recognition, according to UK-based Big Brother Watch
Front-facing cameras on and in checkout units in Ireland are “geared up for the possibility of facial recognition” according to Big Brother Watch, the British civil rights organisation.
The camera technology is widely used in Britain and has recently been rolled out in and above self-service checkout units in Tesco express shops and four Boots stores in Ireland.
The technology comes with risks that should not be ignored, according to Silkie Carlo, the...
