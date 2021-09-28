Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

‘Change to corporate tax rate will not impact vast majority of firms in Ireland’

Country should sign up to OECD tax deal rather than be seen as an ‘outlier,’ according to PwC tax partner

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
28th September, 2021
‘Change to corporate tax rate will not impact vast majority of firms in Ireland’
PwC held a pre-budget discussion event today

The proposal for a global corporate tax rate would not impact the “vast majority” of companies operating in Ireland, a PwC tax partner has said.

The 15 per cent rate of tax on corporations is planned to only apply to companies with revenues over €750 million, and so would exclude the “vast majority” of companies in Ireland, Harry Harrison, tax partner at PwC said.

Maintaining the current 12.5 per cent rate for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Out of Office: Ryanair back to pre-Covid levels in Cork; Dalata’s jobs announcement

Companies Donal MacNamee 4 hours ago

Out of office: House asking prices up 9%; Irish tech companies beat funding record

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
Charlie Chawke, publican. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Turnover halved at Charlie Chawke’s Milltown Inns group last year

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
Francesca McDonagh: ‘Any company in a similar position would highlight this as a serious challenge.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Banks at a ‘competitive disadvantage’ due to salary cap, says Francesca McDonagh

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1