Certa plans another 20 unmanned petrol stations
Andrew Graham, Certa managing director, says fully unmanned stations are common in Scandinavia and rest of Europe
Certa Fuel is planning to add another 20 unmanned petrol stations to its recently launched network of Tesco locations.
The forecourt, fuel and car wash firm, owned by DCC plc, has recently converted the 22 Tesco stations it operates and 12 Great Gas stations to the fully pay-at-the-pump system.
Andrew Graham, Certa managing director, said that subject to planning approval another 20 unmanned stations would be added at Tesco supermarkets.
