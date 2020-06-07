Sunday June 7, 2020
Center Parcs Ireland gets €5m injection from parent company

Brookfield Asset Management declines to say whether cash boost is part of a financial support package for the group, whose Longford resort has been shut since March due to the coronavirus

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
7th June, 2020
Center Parcs: the Longford Forest village site is due to reopen on July 20

Brookfield Asset Management, the Canadian investment fund, has pumped €5 million into Center Parcs Ireland through a Cayman Islands subsidiary, company documents show.

It comes a few months after senior figures in Brookfield, which spent £750 million to buy the Center Parcs group in 2015, said it would financially back the resort business “if we think it’s necessary”.

In a conference call with its bondholders in March, Zach Vaughan, a senior executive...

