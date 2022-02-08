Center Parcs chief executive to step down after more than 20 years in role

The longtime chief executive of Center Parcs, the holiday village operator with bases in the UK and Ireland, will step down in April after more than 20 years in the role.

Martin Dalby will become non-executive chairman of the company, effective from April 22, 2022. Colin McKinlay, who has served as chief financial officer at Center Parcs for more than four years, will step into the chief executive position. He will continue to function as chief...