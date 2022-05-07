Subscribe Today
Celtic Linen boss calls for emergency energy supports for struggling firms

Joanne Somers, chief executive the of Wexford company, says intervention is needed to help offset rise in natural gas and electricity prices

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
7th May, 2022
Joanne Somers, chief executive of Celtic Linen: ‘Nothing could have prepared us for the rise in gas prices over the last few months.’ Picture: Patrick Browne

The government needs to introduce an emergency support package similar to the wage subsidy scheme to help businesses struggling with the soaring cost of energy, a company chief executive has said.

In the past year, wholesale natural gas prices in Europe have increased about 400 per cent, while electricity prices are up around 70 per cent, which has driven up operating costs for Irish businesses.

Joanne Somers, chief executive of Celtic Linen, a linen rental and processing...

