Cavendish Capital enjoys uptick in revenue to €126m

Cavendish Capital, the firm owned by veteran investment managers Tim Brosnan and Tony Gannon, recorded a sharp increase in revenue and profits in 2021, as equity prices were boosted by “dovish global central bank policy”.

The company, which is the parent of Dublin-based Abbey Capital, recorded a rise in revenue from €38 million to €126.8 million in the 12-month period to June 2021.

The significant increase was matched by a jump in after-tax profits, up...