Cavendish Capital enjoys uptick in revenue to €126m
Directors’ report noted that the firm was boosted by ‘dovish global central bank policy’ during the Covid-19 pandemic
Cavendish Capital, the firm owned by veteran investment managers Tim Brosnan and Tony Gannon, recorded a sharp increase in revenue and profits in 2021, as equity prices were boosted by “dovish global central bank policy”.
The company, which is the parent of Dublin-based Abbey Capital, recorded a rise in revenue from €38 million to €126.8 million in the 12-month period to June 2021.
The significant increase was matched by a jump in after-tax profits, up...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ian Guider: P&O’s self-inflicted damage could scupper attempt to navigate a low-cost course
Drastic cost-cutting by Irish Ferries in 2005 was met by public outrage, but the company is now poised to clean up in the wake of its rival’s spectacular PR own goal
Glendalough Distillery targeting European expansion in wake of double-digit growth
Co-founder Gary McLoughlin says the company also has plans to focus on expanding in the Asian market next year
Hibernia Reit receives takeover offer valuing it at almost €1.1bn
The company’s board is recommending the takeover offer from Brookfield Asset Management, a Canadian alternative investment group
Pepper Finance to create 100 jobs in Ireland as assets surpass €20bn
The loan servicing company already employs more than 500 people in Shannon and Dublin