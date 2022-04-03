Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Caught in the crossfire: Rescue efforts underway as sanctions loom on oligarch’s Irish refinery

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium firm Rusal is being squeezed as part of the wider sanctions on the Putin regime – which spells bad news for one of his assets, the Aughinish plant in Askeaton, Co Limerick

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
3rd April, 2022
Caught in the crossfire: Rescue efforts underway as sanctions loom on oligarch’s Irish refinery
The Aughinish plant in Askeaton, Co Limerick: Oleg Deripaska, billionaire and president of Rusal, is feeling the heat from sanctions. Picture: Shutterstock

The letter that landed on Mitch McConnell’s desk in late 2018 setting out the US Treasury’s rationale for lifting sanctions on Oleg Deripaska, the Russian oligarch, contained a warning that was of particular interest to Ireland.

In its correspondence, the Treasury’s powerful Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) advised McConnell, the US Senate majority leader, that concessions around the billionaire industrialist’s ownership and control of his energy and commodities empire had been...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Gary Morrison, chief executive of Hostelworld: concerned about the fallout from the invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Company watch: Bookings boost for Hostelworld but Ukraine war casts a shadow

Companies Ellie Donnelly
Michele Romanow: ‘We’re very bullish about the potential of Ireland, we think this is a fantastic market’

Canadian Dragon takes her female-friendly funding model to Ireland

Companies Lorcan Allen
Jim Joyce, chief executive and founder of HealthBeacon: optimistic forecast. Picture: Fergal Phillips

HealthBeacon expecting profitable future after upbeat forecast

Companies Lorcan Allen
Mountain Province owns 49 per cent of the Gahcho Kué mine in north-west Canada

Loan deal means Desmond can push diamond mine stake to 46%

Companies Barry J Whyte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1