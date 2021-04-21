Carphone Warehouse to shut all Irish stores

Carphone Warehouse will close all of its stores in the Republic of Ireland, the company has announced, in a move that will affect around 500 staff.

The company, which operated over 80 stores around Ireland, announced the news today in a statement from its parent business, Dixons Carphone. Its Irish website was quickly shut down after the statement.

A statement posted online said Carphone Warehouse had made the “difficult but necessary decision” to close its stores as...