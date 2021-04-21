Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Carphone Warehouse to shut all Irish stores

Company, which employs around 500 people, says changing customer behaviours responsible for closures

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
21st April, 2021
Carphone Warehouse to shut all Irish stores
Carphone Warehouse has 80 Irish stores. Picture: Getty

Carphone Warehouse will close all of its stores in the Republic of Ireland, the company has announced, in a move that will affect around 500 staff.

The company, which operated over 80 stores around Ireland, announced the news today in a statement from its parent business, Dixons Carphone. Its Irish website was quickly shut down after the statement.

A statement posted online said Carphone Warehouse had made the “difficult but necessary decision” to close its stores as...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Kerrygold has grown into Ireland’s only food brand with annual sales in excess of €1 billion. Picture: Getty

Ornua records 50% increase in profits despite US tariffs on Irish butter

Companies Lorcan Allen 7 hours ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Donal MacNamee 23 hours ago
Hugh Cooney, chief executive of Bleeperbike, said the company hoped to launch a subscription model in early May. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Bleeperbike plans move into e-scooter market after €600k investment

Companies Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Glanbia Ireland has been granted planning permission to build a new continental cheese plant in Co Kilkenny. Picture: Getty

High Court rules against An Taisce’s legal challenge to Glanbia cheese plant

Companies Lorcan Allen 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1