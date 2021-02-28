Carney a ‘good friend’ to Ireland after banking crash

Mark Carney, the newest addition to the high powered board of paytech firm Stripe, played a key role in assisting with Ireland’s banking crisis, it has emerged.

Carney, who was governor of the Bank of Canada at the time, worked closely with Michael Noonan, the then minister for finance and Patrick Honohan, the then Central Bank of Ireland boss. He also pressed Ireland’s case with Europe, he confirmed in a call this week....