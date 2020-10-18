Car dealers warn tax hikes will put brakes on the sector

Earlier this year, Paul Linders, a Dublin-based motor dealer, shut one of his showrooms. The pandemic, combined with the continuing uncertainty around Brexit and the changes happening within the car business, left him with no other option.
“I managed to re-employ six of the 11 people who were employed in that outlet, but five jobs were lost,” he said.
Last week, he and his fellow motor dealers were among a very small number of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team