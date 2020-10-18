Sunday October 18, 2020
Car dealers warn tax hikes will put brakes on the sector

Latest budget measures will increase the cost of running a car and raise the average price of new and used vehicles

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
18th October, 2020
Paul Linders, owner of Paul Linders motors: the motor industry had been hoping for ‘a slight reprieve’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Earlier this year, Paul Linders, a Dublin-based motor dealer, shut one of his showrooms. The pandemic, combined with the continuing uncertainty around Brexit and the changes happening within the car business, left him with no other option.

“I managed to re-employ six of the 11 people who were employed in that outlet, but five jobs were lost,” he said.

Last week, he and his fellow motor dealers were among a very small number of...

