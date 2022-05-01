CapVest’s battle for IVF company heats up

CapVest, the €5 billion private equity fund run by Cavan native Seamus Fitzpatrick, has made a second attempt to block a rival bidder for Virtus Health, an Australian fertility services company.

The London-based firm has made a fresh petition to Australia’s takeover panel to block BGH Capital from buying shares in the open market, in an increasingly heated battle for Virtus, which also owns Sims IVF in Ireland.

BGH, which already owns 19.9...