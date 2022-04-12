CapVest makes further bid to acquire Virtus in increasingly tense takeover battle
The €5 billion equity fund run by Séamus Fitzpatrick has been trying to fend off advances from Australian-run BGH Capital
The bidding war for Virtus, the fertility services company, has heated up further after CapVest, the billion-euro private equity fund, put in a fresh offer to acquire the company that exceeded that of rival BGH Capital.
Virtus, which operates Sims IVF in Ireland, has been subject to competing advances by the two firms in recent weeks. In March, after receiving a total of six bids, it initially accepted an offer worth A$706 million from...
