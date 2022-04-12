Subscribe Today
CapVest makes further bid to acquire Virtus in increasingly tense takeover battle

The €5 billion equity fund run by Séamus Fitzpatrick has been trying to fend off advances from Australian-run BGH Capital

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
12th April, 2022
Virtus, which operates Sims IVF in Ireland, has been subject to by the two firms in recent weeks.

The bidding war for Virtus, the fertility services company, has heated up further after CapVest, the billion-euro private equity fund, put in a fresh offer to acquire the company that exceeded that of rival BGH Capital.

Virtus, which operates Sims IVF in Ireland, has been subject to competing advances by the two firms in recent weeks. In March, after receiving a total of six bids, it initially accepted an offer worth A$706 million from...

