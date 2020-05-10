Monday May 11, 2020
Canadian investor Timbercreek continues to reduce its stake in Ires Reit

Timbercreek Asset Management sold more than €5.5 million worth of shares last week

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
10th May, 2020
The firm sold more than €5.5 million worth of shares last week, bringing its stake from 4.82 per cent to 3.95 per cent

Timbercreek Asset Management, the investment fund run by Canadian investor Blair Tamblyn, has continued to whittle down its stake in Ireland's largest landlord, Ires Reit.

The firm sold more than €5.5 million worth of shares last week, bringing its stake from 4.82 per cent to 3.95 per cent. It followed a sale of around €7.3 million worth of the company’s shares in late March. The sale was not disclosed to the stock exchange until earlier...

