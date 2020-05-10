Canadian investor Timbercreek continues to reduce its stake in Ires Reit

Timbercreek Asset Management, the investment fund run by Canadian investor Blair Tamblyn, has continued to whittle down its stake in Ireland's largest landlord, Ires Reit.

The firm sold more than €5.5 million worth of shares last week, bringing its stake from 4.82 per cent to 3.95 per cent. It followed a sale of around €7.3 million worth of the company’s shares in late March. The sale was not disclosed to the stock exchange until earlier...