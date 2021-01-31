Subscribe Today
Canadian firm snaps up Alan Foy’s StarBlue

Entrepreneur’s investment vehicle VentureWave also halfway to closing €100 million fund for Irish ‘tech for good’

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
31st January, 2021
Canadian firm snaps up Alan Foy’s StarBlue
Brian Martin and Alan Foy, managing partners at VentureWave Capital Picture: Fergal Phillips

VentureWave Capital, the investment vehicle headed by entrepreneur Alan Foy, has sold its StarBlue business to Sangoma Technologies for an undisclosed fee.

StarBlue was established as a result of the $500 million merger between Blueface, the Irish cloud telephony company founded by Foy, and US rival Star2Star Communications in January 2018.

Both companies continued to operate separately since the merger, while StarBlue was created as a new holding company. Earlier this month, the Blueface business was...

Share this post

Related Stories

