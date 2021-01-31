Canadian firm snaps up Alan Foy’s StarBlue
Entrepreneur’s investment vehicle VentureWave also halfway to closing €100 million fund for Irish ‘tech for good’
VentureWave Capital, the investment vehicle headed by entrepreneur Alan Foy, has sold its StarBlue business to Sangoma Technologies for an undisclosed fee.
StarBlue was established as a result of the $500 million merger between Blueface, the Irish cloud telephony company founded by Foy, and US rival Star2Star Communications in January 2018.
Both companies continued to operate separately since the merger, while StarBlue was created as a new holding company. Earlier this month, the Blueface business was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Using tech to connect with the elderly for better care at home
Connected Health, which aims to empower older people to stay in their own homes, has grown its workforce to over 1,000 since the start of the pandemic
Private equity firm CapVest eyes sale of Valeo Foods for €1.7bn
The Dublin-based firm, which owns Jacobs biscuits and Bachelors beans, recently reported sales of €942 million
Nephin Whiskey facing nearly €1.8m funding shortfall that could threaten its future, financial backer warns
Letter from investment fund BES Management outlines its ‘concerns in respect of several matters’ relating to Nephin
Greencore staff to take weekly Covid-19 tests
Chief executive Patrick Coveney says the food firm is thriving in spite of pandemic, due to strategic expansion and the collapse of a key competitor