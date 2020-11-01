Sunday November 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Can banks find a way to solve credit conundrum?

Until credit growth eventually begins again, the banks have little choice to cut back – something which suits neither them nor the economy

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
1st November, 2020
3
Bank of Ireland’s cost-cutting plans were in train long before Covid-19 hit the economy

At the beginning of this year, a number of banks began to look at their options for removing the remaining trouble spots in their loan books.

Permanent TSB, which once had the biggest level of non-performing loans in the country, decided to write to its buy-to-let mortgage customers. Such loans were taken out by those wanting to become mini-landlords, paying interest only, with the capital amount due in the future.

The bank‘s letter was a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Bezzu puts brakes on growth due to Covid-19

Greg Kavanagh’s retail app firm has halved staff numbers, but is still focused on supporting small online sellers in the run-up to Christmas

Róisín Burke | 2 hours ago

Top four tobacco firms use Irish arms in elaborate tax avoidance strategies

Probe carried out by University of Bath and Dutch investigative journalists casts light on how companies lessen their tax liabilities

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago

Bidders eye US operations of beleaguered Aryzta

The Irish-Swiss food company has had a difficult history in North America, and has previously sold some of its US assets

Ian Guider | 2 hours ago