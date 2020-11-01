Can banks find a way to solve credit conundrum?

At the beginning of this year, a number of banks began to look at their options for removing the remaining trouble spots in their loan books.
Permanent TSB, which once had the biggest level of non-performing loans in the country, decided to write to its buy-to-let mortgage customers. Such loans were taken out by those wanting to become mini-landlords, paying interest only, with the capital amount due in the future.
The bank‘s letter was a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team