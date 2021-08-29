Subscribe Today
Call centre owner ‘shocked’ at claims by Shaw Academy

Adrian Murphy says his call centre in Tiblisi, Georgia, which handled much of the Shaw Academy’s sales support was ‘effectively starved of cash’ by the end of June, and closed with 600 staff owed final wages

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
29th August, 2021
Kevin Sherry, Enterprise Ireland executive director of global business development, Richard Bruton, then Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, and Adrian Murphy co-founder of Shaw Academy, pictured in 2016. Photo: RollingNews.ie

The owner of the call centre where Shaw Academy outsourced much of its sales support has hit out at claims made by the company about his business.

Adrian Murphy, a co-founder of Shaw Academy who subsequently left and set up his own business, criticised what he claimed was an “untrue narrative” around events as described by the company.

Dublin-headquartered Shaw Academy, a worldwide seller of online education courses, is in examinership, having lost...

