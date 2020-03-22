Sunday March 22, 2020
C&AG report raises Nama’s sale of house to one of its officials

The Comptroller & Auditor General’s investigation criticises the value and procedures around the sale of Project Nantes loans linked to Quinlan Partners

22nd March, 2020
The sale of the collection of Nama loans linked to Derek Quinlan’s Quinlan Partners has been criticised

The controversial sale of a Nama property to one of its own former officials was raised in the Comptroller and Auditor General’s newly published investigation into the sale of the Project Nantes loans.

The C&AG’s report released last week heavily criticised the value and procedures around the sale of the collection of Nama loans linked to Derek Quinlan’s Quinlan Partners.

It is also revealed for the first...

