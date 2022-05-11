Subscribe Today
Business confidence slumps amid inflation and supply issues

Institute of Directors report finds more than half of directors are more pessimistic about the economy than in late 2021

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
11th May, 2022
Of those surveyed, 54 per cent said they were more pessimistic about the economy than in late 2021.

Business confidence plummeted in the first quarter of 2022 with just 16 per cent of business leaders saying they were more optimistic about the economy amid rising inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the latest quarterly director sentiment monitor from the Institute of Directors in Ireland.

The research report found that 16 per cent of business leaders are more optimistic about the economy, compared to 31 per cent in the final months of...

