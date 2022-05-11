Business confidence slumps amid inflation and supply issues
Institute of Directors report finds more than half of directors are more pessimistic about the economy than in late 2021
Business confidence plummeted in the first quarter of 2022 with just 16 per cent of business leaders saying they were more optimistic about the economy amid rising inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the latest quarterly director sentiment monitor from the Institute of Directors in Ireland.
The research report found that 16 per cent of business leaders are more optimistic about the economy, compared to 31 per cent in the final months of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hostelworld says recovery continuing ‘across all destinations’
Demand for travel to Europe back to 2019 levels, according to the online booking platform
Medtech manufacturer Arrotek to create 100 jobs in Sligo
Company to build 20,000 square foot extension to headquarters
Kildare brewers rebrand McGargles beer as Rye River
Craft drinks company seeks €3.5 million growth capital to fund further focus on export markets
Running out of muscle: Activist investor pushes for radical shake-up of Glanbia
Clearway Capital believes shares in Glanbia are ‘deeply undervalued’, and that it’s time to hive off its prized performance nutrition arm. But will other investors back a radical shake-up in the Irish nutrition giant?