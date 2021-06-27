Subscribe Today
Builder Errigal to invest €7.5m in training initiative

The leading construction firm has set up an academy to address acute skills shortage in the sector as it faces unprecedented demand

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
27th June, 2021
Builder Errigal to invest €7.5m in training initiative
Damien Treanor, managing director of Errigal Contracts: ‘Can you imagine any other industry that is going to pay €300 million and not have training in place for it?’ Picture: Daniel Lynch

Errigal Contracts, the construction firm, is investing €7.5 million in its own training academy programme amid a shortage of skilled labour in recent years.

The Monaghan-based building firm specialises in partition systems, external facade, recladding, interior fitout and ceilings.

It has called on the Irish government to direct more funding into training construction specialists and has set up an academy following to offer apprenticeship and undergraduate programmes.

