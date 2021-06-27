Builder Errigal to invest €7.5m in training initiative
The leading construction firm has set up an academy to address acute skills shortage in the sector as it faces unprecedented demand
Errigal Contracts, the construction firm, is investing €7.5 million in its own training academy programme amid a shortage of skilled labour in recent years.
The Monaghan-based building firm specialises in partition systems, external facade, recladding, interior fitout and ceilings.
It has called on the Irish government to direct more funding into training construction specialists and has set up an academy following to offer apprenticeship and undergraduate programmes.
