Brown Thomas suffered loss last year for first time in two decades

Brown Thomas and Arnotts posted a loss last year for the first time in more than two decades, ahead of the sale of its parent group to a consortium of Thai and Austrian business interests.

Yesterday it was confirmed that the Weston Group had sold the Selfridges group, which includes Brown Thomas and Arnotts, to Central Group, owned by the Chirathivats, one of Asia’s wealthiest families, and an Austrian property firm called Signa Holding....