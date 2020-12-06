Subscribe Today
Broderick family to decide next move after examinership bid rejected

Majority owner Starkane now plans to proceed with a planned €1.8 million investment in the chocolate snack company

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
6th December, 2020
Barry and Bernard Broderick: the brothers failed to put the chocolate snack maker, of which they are 25 per cent owners, into examinership

The family that founded Broderick’s, the chocolate snack maker, is awaiting the written judgment setting out the High Court’s reasoning for the rejection of its examinership bid before deciding on what to do next, a spokesman said.

Last Tuesday, the court dismissed an application by shareholder and director Barry Broderick, supported by the wider family, to put the business into examinership.

Mr Justice Michael Quinn will give his reasons in a...

