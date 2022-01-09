British-based hormone testing firm to launch in Ireland this year
Hertility Health was founded by Cork-born twin sisters Helen and Deirdre O’Neill along with ovarian biologist Natalie Getreu
A London-based hormone testing start-up founded by twin sisters from Cork is launching in Ireland later this year.
Hertility Health, which sells an at-home blood test to measure hormone levels, including those related to fertility, will begin to offer the product to Irish customers in May. It intended to launch last year, but this was delayed as a result of issues related to the pandemic and supply shortages.
The biotech company was founded in 2019...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Walsh: Change is coming but business far from ready for its challenges or opportunities
Climate change regulations and cybersecurity are the two key issues facing Irish companies but the majority are ill-prepared for dealing with the new requirements
US medtech BD says investment here is ‘about access to talent’
Becton Dickinson has made two big investments in the past fortnight, €62 million in a Drogheda manufacturing plant and €72 million in its R&D centre of excellence in Limerick
Smurfit gambling firm issues €1.5m incentive as stock hits all-time low
Las Vegas-based GAN has issued restricted stocks to key executives, including founder Dermot Smurfit himself
Profits increase fiftyfold for Perx gift cards
Firm also reports rise in revenue driven by sale of popular gift cards