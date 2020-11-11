Boylesports fined £2.8m for breaching rules on money laundering

Irish bookmaker Boylesports has been fined £2.8 million by the British gambling regulator over failures in its anti-money-laundering policies.

During an investigation by the UK Gambling Commission, Boylesports Enterprise was found to have breached rules aimed at preventing money laundering on its Boylesports.com and Boylecasino.com websites.

The Dundalk-headquartered firm failed to have an appropriate money-laundering risk assessment in place, according to the regulator. It was also found that its anti-money-laundering policies, procedures and...