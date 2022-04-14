Boston Scientific to invest €100m in its Galway campus as part of significant expansion

Boston Scientific, the US medical device company, plans to invest €100 million to significantly expand its manufacturing footprint in Galway. The investment will create an additional 300 jobs at the company’s Galway site and will see its existing manufacturing site expanded by 40,000 sq ft.

Boston Scientific has had a presence in Galway for almost 30 years where it carries out product design, research and development work, and product manufacturing. The multinational company produces more...