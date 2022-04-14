Subscribe Today
Boston Scientific to invest €100m in its Galway campus as part of significant expansion

The US medical device company will hire an additional 300 people and increase manufacturing site by 40,000 sq ft

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
14th April, 2022
Boston Scientific employs more than 6,500 people in Ireland across its sites in Galway, Clonmel and Cork, making it the largest life sciences employer in the country. Picture: Declan Doherty

Boston Scientific, the US medical device company, plans to invest €100 million to significantly expand its manufacturing footprint in Galway. The investment will create an additional 300 jobs at the company’s Galway site and will see its existing manufacturing site expanded by 40,000 sq ft.

Boston Scientific has had a presence in Galway for almost 30 years where it carries out product design, research and development work, and product manufacturing. The multinational company produces more...

