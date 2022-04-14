Boston Scientific to invest €100m in its Galway campus as part of significant expansion
The US medical device company will hire an additional 300 people and increase manufacturing site by 40,000 sq ft
Boston Scientific, the US medical device company, plans to invest €100 million to significantly expand its manufacturing footprint in Galway. The investment will create an additional 300 jobs at the company’s Galway site and will see its existing manufacturing site expanded by 40,000 sq ft.
Boston Scientific has had a presence in Galway for almost 30 years where it carries out product design, research and development work, and product manufacturing. The multinational company produces more...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: MarketStar to create 300 jobs; UK inflation hits 20-year high
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Dairygold co-op reports bumper profits for 2021 after ‘buoyant’ year for dairy prices
The Cork-based farmer co-op recorded double-digit profit growth last year thanks to record product volumes and strong prices for dairy commodities in global markets
Lakeland Dairies reports double-digit growth in sales and profits for 2021
The farmer owned dairy co-op processed almost 2 billion litres of milk last year and exported more than 280,000 tons of dairy ingredients to global markets.
CapVest makes further bid to acquire Virtus in increasingly tense takeover battle
The €5 billion equity fund run by Séamus Fitzpatrick has been trying to fend off advances from Australian-run BGH Capital