Boss of Open Orphan volunteers for Covid-19 drug trial

The head of Open Orphan, the Irish drug trials and testing company, has said he has volunteered to be infected with a dose of Covid-19 as part of a human study into the virus.

Open Orphan’s subsidiary hVIVO won a £40 million (€44 million) contract with the British government last week which will see it conduct what is termed a human challenge trial, that will involve volunteers being given a strain of Covid-19 to study...