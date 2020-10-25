Sunday October 25, 2020
Boss of Open Orphan volunteers for Covid-19 drug trial

Executive chairman of the Irish drug testing firm, Cathal Friel, wants to be part of study which involves being infected by the virus

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
25th October, 2020
Cathal Friel, Open Orphan’s executive chairman, said he had volunteered to be among those involved in the study, although he would not be part of the first group

The head of Open Orphan, the Irish drug trials and testing company, has said he has volunteered to be infected with a dose of Covid-19 as part of a human study into the virus.

Open Orphan’s subsidiary hVIVO won a £40 million (€44 million) contract with the British government last week which will see it conduct what is termed a human challenge trial, that will involve volunteers being given a strain of Covid-19 to study...

