BoI leading race to buy Davy Stockbrokers
Bank may require assurance there will be no more fines or sanctions against stockbroker as a result of past breaches of regulations
Cardinal Capital, the multibillion euro investment firm founded by Nigel McDermott and Nick Corcoran, is out of the running to bid for Davy, as the deadline for first-round offers passed on Friday.
It is not clear yet just how many firms have submitted bids, but Bank of Ireland is regarded as the front-runner in the race to buy the stockbroking firm.
The bank is understood to have formally submitted an indicative offer to acquire Davy...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
O’Driscoll’s Roaring Water takes a €130k dip into the red
Speculation that former Glen Dimplex boss’s investment vehicle may have taken a hit on Providence shares
Company Watch: Relief at last for McDonagh as BoI turns around its fortunes
An interim management statement showed BoI’s business in a healthier state than anticipated, with net interest income unexpectedly on a par with the same period last year.
Company watch: Flutter mulls a punt on spinning out part of its US FanDuel business
Paddy Power-Betfair owner looks at continued expansion into the lucrative American market and wants to open up further potential acquisitions
Firm offers to install public toilets in Dublin city centre for free
Healthmatic aims to get its money back over 15 years by charging the public to use the facilities and renting out the attached coffee shops