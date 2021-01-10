Boardroom drama at Mayo distillery as co-founders fall out

The founders of Nephin Irish Whiskey, a Mayo-based distillery, have become embroiled in a boardroom dispute.

The Business Post can reveal that there has been a falling-out between Paul and Jude Davis, founders and shareholders, and their co-founder, Mark Quick, over the direction the company has taken lately.

Correspondence seen by this newspaper shows that Jude Davis resigned from her position as operations director of the company in December, though she will remain on the...