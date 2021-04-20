Bleeperbike plans move into e-scooter market after €600k investment

Bleeperbike, the stationless bike rental business, is planning to diversify by launching a fleet of e-scooters later this year once new legislation regulating the industry is passed.

The company will also launch a new subscription-based service next month, which it says will allow patrons to reap the benefits of owning a bike without having to look after its upkeep.

The firm raised €586,000 in funding in December from IQ-EQ, a global investment firm with offices...