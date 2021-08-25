BlackRock’s Irish renewables arm doubles assets to nearly €10bn

An Irish arm of BlackRock, the multitrillion-dollar US investment bank, more than doubled its assets under management as it merged with a larger Irish subsidiary, newly filed accounts show.

BlackRock Investment Management (BIM) folded into a larger Irish company, BlackRock Asset Management Ireland (BAMIL), in March 2021 after the value of the assets it managed increased by 120 per cent to €9.7 billion.

Its parent, which employs more than 16,500 people in 30 countries, manages almost $9...