BlackRock’s Irish renewables arm doubles assets to nearly €10bn

The firm has been folded into a larger Irish subsidiary of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
25th August, 2021
BlackRock’s Irish renewables arm doubles assets to nearly €10bn
The New York headquarters of the BlackRock investment management firm. Picture: Getty

An Irish arm of BlackRock, the multitrillion-dollar US investment bank, more than doubled its assets under management as it merged with a larger Irish subsidiary, newly filed accounts show.

BlackRock Investment Management (BIM) folded into a larger Irish company, BlackRock Asset Management Ireland (BAMIL), in March 2021 after the value of the assets it managed increased by 120 per cent to €9.7 billion.

Its parent, which employs more than 16,500 people in 30 countries, manages almost $9...

