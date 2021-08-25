BlackRock’s Irish renewables arm doubles assets to nearly €10bn
The firm has been folded into a larger Irish subsidiary of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company
An Irish arm of BlackRock, the multitrillion-dollar US investment bank, more than doubled its assets under management as it merged with a larger Irish subsidiary, newly filed accounts show.
BlackRock Investment Management (BIM) folded into a larger Irish company, BlackRock Asset Management Ireland (BAMIL), in March 2021 after the value of the assets it managed increased by 120 per cent to €9.7 billion.
Its parent, which employs more than 16,500 people in 30 countries, manages almost $9...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Axel Springer acquires Politico for $1bn and Emmanuel Macron visits Ireland
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Nine out of ten Irish businesses report a rise in cyberattacks in past year
EY Ireland’s Global Information Security Survey 2021 found that more than half of Irish businesses say they are more exposed to a potential major breach than they should be
Irish medtech firm Neuromod Devices sets up US subsidiary
The company, which specialises in treatment of tinnitus, announces three US-based executive appointments as it seeks FDA approval for its product
Out of Office: Dublin pedestrianisation to be extended and Electric Picnic calls for rethink
Your essential round-up of the latest business news